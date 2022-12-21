Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures

PTI

Srinagar, December 20

Cold wave across Kashmir intensified on Tuesday as the temperatures fell several degrees below the freezing point, a day ahead of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded last night was minus 3.4°C. Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.0°C, they said.

Officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4°C and was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.9°C while Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 3.6°C, and Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C.

The meteorological department has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected. There is possibility of rain or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas.