Kashmir schools reopen after 20 days

Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 20 days after they were closed due to a heat wave followed by heavy rain.

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Dressed in uniforms, the students made their way to schools early in the morning.

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The schools were closed on July 6 for 13 days as the Valley was reeling under an unusually hot summer.

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The heat wave came to an end with heavy rain around July 18, but the continued downpour and a flood-like situation forced the government to extend the holidays till July 26.