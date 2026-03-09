Kashmir sees above normal day temperatures; light rain, snow predicted from today

Kashmir witnessed above normal day temperatures on Sunday, even as the meteorological department forecast spells of wet weather, especially in the higher reaches of the Valley, over the next few days.

Maximum temperature across the Valley stayed above the seasonal average, with the departures ranging from 9.4 to 10.7 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3° Celsius, 9.6 degrees above normal. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag registered a high of 20.8° Celsius, 9.4 degrees above average. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2° Celsius, 9.6 degrees above normal.

The Union Territory recorded its seventh straight winter rainfall deficit, with the core winter period from December 2025 to February 2026 ending at a massive 65 per cent departure from the normal.

The region received just 100.6 mm of precipitation against a normal of 284.9 mm from December 2025 to February 2026. December saw an actual rainfall of 13 mm against the normal of 59.4 mm, marking a departure of 78 per cent.

January witnessed an actual rainfall of 73.4 mm against the normal of 95.1 mm, with a departure of 23 per cent. January also experienced some western disturbance activity, preventing a total seasonal collapse. However, rainfall still remained below normal and could not compensate for December’s shortfall.

In February, the actual rainfall was only 14.2 mm compared to the normal of 130.4 mm, a departure of 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast the weather to remain generally cloudy with light rain or snow — especially in the higher reaches — at isolated places on Monday.

There is a possibility of light rain or snow, especially in the higher reaches, at many places from March 10-12.

From March 13-17, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.