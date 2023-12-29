Kashmir shivers as temperature drops below -3°C in several areas

PTI

Srinagar, December 28

The minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the -3°C-mark as the cold wave sweeps the region. Kashmir is currently in the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of waterbodies. Chilla-i-Kalan will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day Chilla-i-Khurd and the 10-day Chilla-i-Bachha.

The minimum temperature dropped to -3.3°C on Wednesday night in Srinagar from Tuesday night’s -2.6°C.

The visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The transport department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent times. Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of -5.4°C.

Though the fog has not affected operations at the Srinagar international airport, flights arriving from other cities in north India are delayed due to bad weather conditions there, according to the Airports Authority of India.

