Kashmir SIA arrests Sarjan Barkati for promoting radicalism

Srinagar, August 29

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, also known as Barkati, from South Kashmir, has been apprehended by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir.

According to officials, Barkati is alleged to have masterminded an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowd funding to promote radicalism within Kashmir.

“The case pertains to Barkati's involvement in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowd funding, resulting in the generation of funds amounting to crores. These funds were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and acquisition of undisclosed assets for propagation of radicalism within the Kashmir valley,” the SIA said in a statement here.

In 2016, Barkati, also known as ‘Azadi Chacha’, gained prominence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. He was a central figure in organizing large-scale protests and clashes with security forces during that time, leading to the registration of more than 30 FIRs against him.

SIA Kashmir claimed that Barkati managed to raise approximately Rs 1.74 crore through crowd funding campaigns. However, a significant portion of these funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, potentially including financing secessionist and terrorist activities.

During their investigation, SIA Kashmir discovered that Barkati exploited public sentiment and trust for personal financial gain. The agency said it also found potential links between the acquired funds and terrorist organizations, indicating potential money laundering.

The agency revealed that a substantial portion of the collected funds had been deposited in Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) under the names of Barkati's family members, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the sources and use of the funds.

The SIA stated that Barkati's actions betrayed the public's trust as he allegedly manipulated emotional appeals and crowd funding platforms for personal and potentially illicit agendas.

