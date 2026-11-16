People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the Akhran village in Kulgam has “virtually been turned into a cantonment”, and “reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing”.

Mufti’s statement came after terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Kulgam district’s Akhran village last week.

Mufti, in a post on X, said, “Akhran Nowpora in Kulgam has virtually been turned into a cantonment following the attack on CRPF personnel a few days ago.”

“The reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing,” she said.

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Mufti further wrote, “Punishing an entire population for the actions of unidentified militants and possible security lapses is deeply unjust and unacceptable.”

“Collective punishment only breeds alienation and resentment. Innocent people must not be made to suffer,” she added.

J&K Police are yet to react to Mufti’s statement.

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A massive manhunt has been under way since last week after the terrorist attack to trace the attackers. A number of cordon and search operations have been launched in multiple villages.

Security forces on Sunday night had launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam district, with top J&K Police officers monitoring on ground.

Akhran Nowpora in Kulgam has virtually been turned into a cantonment following the attack on CRPF personnel a few days ago. The reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing. Punishing an entire population for the actions of unidentified militants and possible security lapses is deeply unjust and unacceptable. Collective punishment only breeds alienation and resentment. Innocent people must not be made to suffer. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 16, 2026