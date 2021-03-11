Kashmir to get 1st multiplex in September

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 11

Kashmir is all set to get its first-ever multiplex next month after the cinemas remained closed for over three decades. The 520-seat multiplex with three auditoriums will be opened in September. The designers of the multiplex have given it a touch of Kashmiri architecture by using Khatambandh and papier-mache on the walls of its lobbies.

Designed by the INOX, one of the top film distributors and exhibitors in the country, the multiplex has many food courts and recreation facilities for the children.

“The purpose is to provide the youth with the same recreational facilities as they get in the rest of the country,” said Vikas Dhar, the owner of the multiplex.

Naqash Sarwar, a retired bureaucrat and key person in the establishment of Kashmir’s Tulip garden, said, “We had a multiplex before 1965. Regal Cinema and Amresh Cinema were operating from a single building which was burnt during protests.”

The cinemas across Kashmir were shut after an armed insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1989. As militancy was waning in 1999, the National Conference government opened the movie theatres—Broadway, Neelam and Regal—in Srinagar.

On September 24, 1999, the militants lobbed three grenades at Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk area, killing one person and injuring 12. Regal Cinema had reopened after nearly 11 years.