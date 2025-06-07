DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ no longer a slogan but reality, says L-G Sinha

‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ no longer a slogan but reality, says L-G Sinha

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS Jitendra Singh, J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah during a public meeting at Katra. PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the direct rail link to Kashmir Valley is a momentous occasion. In his address, the L-G expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the historic railway project to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

“Kashmir to Kanyakumari is no longer a slogan. The PM has turned this decade-long dream into reality. He has connected the hearts of millions of Indians, forging an unbreakable bond from North to South,” he said.

“With Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and the launch of Vande Bharat trains to Kashmir Valley, the PM has fulfilled the resolve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had dreamt of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” the L-G said.

He observed that the world’s tallest Chenab Railway Bridge and the country’s first cable-stayed Anji Rail Bridge, inaugurated today, will ensure that J&K gets connected with new aspirations of progress.

“The skills of our engineers to build Chenab, Anji Bridge and hard work of our workers who carve through the mountains have eliminated the gaps that existed between crown Jewel of India and rest of the country,” stated Sinha.

He said since April 2022, the PM has dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in J&K.

“Operation Sindoor avenged the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and has drawn a new red line. On one hand the unmatched power of our armed forces is ready to protect the integrity of the nation and on the other, creative power is dedicated for a developed India,” the L-G said.

