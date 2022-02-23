Kashmir ultras possibly possess arms left by US in Kabul: Intel

New Delhi, February 22

Security agencies are suspecting that some of the sophisticated arms and ammunition left by the US forces in Afghanistan might have been transported to J&K for Pakistan-backed terrorists active in the Valley, which may become a security challenge for the forces.

Recently, intelligence inputs revealed that eight Iridium satellite phones were activated in Kashmir, which were earlier used by the US forces in Afghanistan.

Sources said Iridium satellite phones got activated for the first time on February 13 (from 10.30 am to 3 pm) when eight communication systems were activated simultaneously in Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama and Baramulla, a day ahead of the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019. These communication sets were active in Bandipora, Baramulla and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) just opposite to Uri sector on February 14.

“We are well-equipped to deal with the terrorists even if they possess US-made weapons,” said a senior security person in the Valley. “We have an idea that part of US weapons in Afghanistan these might have been handed over to the terror outfits in PoK and later transported to Kashmir,” he said.

The government agencies, such the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), are quite capable of tracking these iridium satellite systems, the officer further added. — IANS

