Kashmir valley receives fresh snow

Kashmir valley receives fresh snow

The Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rains at most places on Saturday, and snow in the higher reaches
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:48 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Tourists play with snow after a fresh spell of snow, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Many areas in Kashmir, including the plains, received fresh snow, while other parts of the Valley witnessed light to moderate rains on Saturday, officials said.

The plains in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts received fresh snowfall, while snowfall was also recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts, they said.

Gurez in Bandipora district, some localities in Kupwara, and several areas in the higher reaches of the Valley also received snowfall that continued till last reports came in, officials added.

Most other parts of Kashmir are seeing light to moderate rains, they said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rains at most places on Saturday, and snow in the higher reaches.

There is a possibility of intermittent brief spells of light rain or snow at several places towards Sunday morning, the Met office said.

