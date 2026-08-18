DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir youth embarks on bicycle journey to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Kashmir youth embarks on bicycle journey to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Parvaiz Ahmad, a resident of Devar village in Lolab area of Kupwara district, has reached Jammu

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parvaiz Ahmad from Kupwara has reached Jammu and now heads towards Delhi.
Advertisement

A youth from north Kashmir has embarked on a journey from the Valley to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah pilgrimage on a bicycle, travelling through different countries en route.

Advertisement

It is believed to be the first such case from Kashmir in which a youth has undertaken such a long journey to perform Umrah — the minor pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia — on a bicycle. In other parts of the country, there have recently been instances of pilgrims travelling on foot or taking the bicycle route.

Advertisement

In J&K, Parvaiz Ahmad, a resident of Devar village in Lolab area of the border district of Kupwara, has now reached Jammu and is heading towards Delhi.

Advertisement

“When I discussed it with my family, they didn’t initially agree. Later, they permitted me to undertake this journey,” Parvaiz said.

The 28-year-old is now receiving considerable public support for his initiative. His bicycle, which carries an Indian flag, also has a QR code for those who wish to provide him financial assistance.

Advertisement

Wherever he reaches, Parvaiz said, he receives a warm welcome from people.

“I talk about my journey. If I could cover 10 kilometres in 20 minutes earlier, it now takes me at least three hours on the way because I am getting so much love from people,” he said.

Parvaiz said he had wanted to undertake the journey three years ago. “I couldn’t do this because of some health issues,” he said.

After beginning his journey from the Valley, Parvaiz has now reached Jammu.

According to his family, Parvaiz is heading towards Delhi and cycles around 60-70 kilometres every day. “He gets invitations from local people to stay with them for the night. He will reach Delhi first, from where he will take a flight to Kazakhstan,” his brother Sameer Ahmad said.

He said that due to restrictions at the Wagah border with Pakistan, Parvaiz was forced to take the Kazakhstan route, from where he will continue his journey by bicycle.

Parvaiz said that as he reaches different countries, he will apply for the required documentation to continue his journey. He is expected to reach Saudi Arabia in about six months.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts