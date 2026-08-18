Kashmir youth embarks on bicycle journey to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

A youth from north Kashmir has embarked on a journey from the Valley to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah pilgrimage on a bicycle, travelling through different countries en route.

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It is believed to be the first such case from Kashmir in which a youth has undertaken such a long journey to perform Umrah — the minor pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia — on a bicycle. In other parts of the country, there have recently been instances of pilgrims travelling on foot or taking the bicycle route.

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In J&K, Parvaiz Ahmad, a resident of Devar village in Lolab area of the border district of Kupwara, has now reached Jammu and is heading towards Delhi.

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“When I discussed it with my family, they didn’t initially agree. Later, they permitted me to undertake this journey,” Parvaiz said.

The 28-year-old is now receiving considerable public support for his initiative. His bicycle, which carries an Indian flag, also has a QR code for those who wish to provide him financial assistance.

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Wherever he reaches, Parvaiz said, he receives a warm welcome from people.

“I talk about my journey. If I could cover 10 kilometres in 20 minutes earlier, it now takes me at least three hours on the way because I am getting so much love from people,” he said.

Parvaiz said he had wanted to undertake the journey three years ago. “I couldn’t do this because of some health issues,” he said.

After beginning his journey from the Valley, Parvaiz has now reached Jammu.

According to his family, Parvaiz is heading towards Delhi and cycles around 60-70 kilometres every day. “He gets invitations from local people to stay with them for the night. He will reach Delhi first, from where he will take a flight to Kazakhstan,” his brother Sameer Ahmad said.

He said that due to restrictions at the Wagah border with Pakistan, Parvaiz was forced to take the Kazakhstan route, from where he will continue his journey by bicycle.

Parvaiz said that as he reaches different countries, he will apply for the required documentation to continue his journey. He is expected to reach Saudi Arabia in about six months.