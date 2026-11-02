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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmiri apple supplies fall short of Diwali demand amid fungal outbreak

Kashmiri apple supplies fall short of Diwali demand amid fungal outbreak

Growers facing trouble because production cost remains the same

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Amid steady festive demand for Kashmiri apples in terminal markets across the country ahead of Diwali, supplies remain inadequate after a substantial portion of this year's crop was hit by a scab outbreak, according to growers and dealers.

"The demand is very good. On this occasion (Diwali), our large apples (Grade A), especially the gift pack, have a good demand," Zahoor Ahad Tantray, general secretary of Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, said.

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Tantray, however, said apple supplies in fruit mandis were inadequate as scab affected the crop. "This year more Grade B and Grade C apples are arriving in the mandis. This is because apple scab, whether primary or secondary scab, spread extensively this year, causing the quality to deteriorate significantly.

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"Most of the apples...around 50 to 55 per cent or even up to 60 per cent arriving here are Grade B and C apples, which have very low demand in today's market," he said.

Tantray said growers are facing trouble because production cost remains the same.

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"Whether it is Grade A, B or C, the cost of production is identical. Yet, in terms of market return, only Grade A fetches good money. As the quality deteriorated this year, growers are worried, traders are worried, and buyers are worried," he added.

Mohammad Sohail Tanveer, a dealer from Bihar, said he is satisfied with apple prices.

"Right now, the prices are reasonable. A wooden crate is selling for around Rs 1,300, and a cardboard carton is going for up to Rs 600.

"Due to Diwali, prices are good, and quality goods are arriving. Around 400 to 500 truckloads leave this mandi every day," Tanveer added.

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