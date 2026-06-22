Kashmiri migrant pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami at Jammu’s Kheer Bhawani Shrine

Thousands of devotees thronged Kheer Bhawani Peeth in Jammu's Janipur area on Monday to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami, one of the most important religious festivals of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

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The temple, regarded as a replica of the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine at Tulmulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, witnessed a steady stream of devotees from the early hours of the morning.

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The first 'aarti' (prayer) was held at 3 am, marking the beginning of day-long religious ceremonies, including special prayers, havan, devotional singing and distribution of prasad.

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Kheer Bhawani Peeth was constructed in Janipur following the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s due to militancy.

Built through community efforts, the shrine has over the years emerged as an important centre of faith and cultural identity for the displaced Kashmiri community, enabling devotees to continue age-old traditions associated with Mata Kheer Bhawani despite being away from their ancestral homeland.

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Devotees said the shrine holds special significance for those who are unable to visit the original temple in Kashmir. Many described it as a spiritual link to their roots and a place where they continue to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

"Not everyone can travel to Kashmir, and this temple fills that void for us," Sheela Kumari, who had come from the Bohri area of Jammu city, told PTI.

She said that devotees prayed for the health and well-being of their families and hoped that one day they would be able to return to their homeland and offer prayers at the original shrine in Kashmir.

The temple management said elaborate arrangements have been made for the annual festival. Traditional offerings, including kand (sugar candy), milk, flowers and incense, were arranged for devotees.

Over 20,000 earthen lamps were prepared as part of the celebrations, with devotees offering them while seeking fulfilment of their wishes.

Sushil Wattal, governing body member of the temple, said they also coordinated with various government departments to ensure uninterrupted services and medical assistance throughout the event.