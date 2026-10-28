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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmiri Pandit activist held over circulation of threat posters; sent to 5-day police remand

Kashmiri Pandit activist held over circulation of threat posters; sent to 5-day police remand

Rakesh Handoo’s counsel said charges under the IT Act include Section 66F, concerning cyberterrorism

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A Kashmiri Pandit activist has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a complaint alleging that he re-shared threat posters targeting members of the community on social media.

A court in North Kashmir on Tuesday remanded the accused, Rakesh Handoo, in police custody for five days, his counsel, Advocate Azim Pandith, said.

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“He has been booked under the IT Act. There are sections, including Section 66F, which is a scheduled offence and triable by a special court under the UAPA. We will file a bail application in the coming days,” Pandith said.

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Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000, deals with cyberterrorism.

Handoo’s son told The Tribune that a police team had visited their residence in Faridabad on October 17 and informed the family that a complaint had been filed against his father.

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“They didn’t tell us the charges. He was told that they had to take him to the police station. My dad went to Baramulla in his own car with the policemen. Since then, he has been in police custody,” he said, adding that the complaint concerned the alleged re-sharing of threat posters online.

According to the grounds of arrest, the police alleged that a publicly accessible X account had repeatedly circulated electronic material containing threats, purportedly originating from “Soldier of Resistance” and the “United Liberation Council”.

Several threat posters targeting Kashmiri Pandits have circulated online in the past, triggering fear and anxiety among members of the community living in the Valley.

A senior police official said on Tuesday that the case was being investigated following a complaint filed by another Kashmiri Pandit.

“This case has come from an individual and it is being investigated,” the official said, adding that it was separate from the main investigation into the origin of the threat posters targeting Kashmiri Pandits.

The police are yet to establish the origin of the material in the case, and the allegations against Handoo remain subject to investigation.

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