Kashmiri Pandit injured in Budgam grenade attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 15

A civilian was injured on Tuesday after suspected militants hurled a grenade at a residential colony in Budgam.

Karan Kumar, 20, son of Anil Kumar of Gopalpora village of Budgam district was injured in the attack.

Kumar with multiple splinter injuries was immediately shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

His condition is stated to be ‘stable’ and is under treatment, officials said.