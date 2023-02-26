Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, February 26
A bank security guard was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area of Litter village in South Kashmir’s Puwama district.
Terrorists fired upon the man, in which he received injuries. He was immediately shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment where he was declared dead.
Medical Superintendent of District Hospital, Pulwama, Dr Tula confirmed that the man was brought dead to the hospital.
Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 26, 2023
S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.
“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority namely Sanjay Sharma son of Kashinath Sharma resident of Achan Pulwama while on the way to the local market. He was shifted to hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries. There was an armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
