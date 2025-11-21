DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmiri Pandits' body announces campaign from Jan 16 to push for demands

Kashmiri Pandits' body announces campaign from Jan 16 to push for demands

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Youth for Panun Kashmir (Y4PK), an organisation that advocates the creation of a separate homeland for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Wednesday announced the launch of a campaign it said would be the “most decisive civilisational mobilisation” in the community’s 35-year-old struggle.

It said the campaign — Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026 — will commence on January 16, 2026 from the largest migrant camp of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu.

“Thirty five years have passed since our exodus from Kashmir Valley due to emergence of terrorism. We are starting a ‘Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026’ from Jagti camp on January 16. It will be the most decisive civilisational mobilisation in the 35-year struggle of displaced Kashmiri Hindus,” chairman of the Apex Committee, Rahul Kaul, told reporters here.

He said the campaign represents “the uncompromising resurgence of a people uprooted through genocide yet unbroken in spirit.” “It is the direct and living enforcement of the ‘Margdarshan mandate’, demanding that the Indian State finally engage with its displaced citizens with seriousness, urgency and constitutional responsibility,” Kaul said.

The Margdarshan mandate refers to the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991, which serves as the core ideological and political roadmap for the of Panun Kashmir movement.

The Y4PK leaders said that Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026 is “not a symbolic event but a civilisational call.” They warned that if the process of formally rehabilitating Kashmiri Hindus in their homeland does not begin immediately, the movement “will evolve into different and far more assertive dimensions in the struggle for justice, dignity and rightful return.”

Organising Secretary Rajesh Kachroo said the “genocide cannot be denied, negotiated or diluted; it demands recognition, justice and a concrete roadmap for return.”

