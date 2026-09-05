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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami with religious fervour in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami with religious fervour in Srinagar

Take out a procession through the city centre to mark the birth of Lord Krishna

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Children dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha during a Janmashtami procession in Srinagar on Friday. ANI
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Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour and took out a procession through the city centre here on Friday to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, officials said.

The procession began at Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area, passing through Kralkhud and Barbarshah before reaching the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk amid tight security arrangements.

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The city centre witnessed vibrant celebrations as devotees, including men, women and children, some dressed as Lord Krishna, sang bhajans, participated in the procession and danced alongside the chariot, the officials said.

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The procession then passed through Jehangir Chowk before returning to the temple, they added.

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