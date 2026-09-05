Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami with religious fervour in Srinagar

The procession began at Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area, passing through Kralkhud and Barbarshah before reaching the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk amid tight security arrangements.

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The city centre witnessed vibrant celebrations as devotees, including men, women and children, some dressed as Lord Krishna, sang bhajans, participated in the procession and danced alongside the chariot, the officials said.

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The procession then passed through Jehangir Chowk before returning to the temple, they added.