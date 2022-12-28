Kashmiri Pandits move tribunal, challenge order against transfers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

Kashmiri Pandit employees, who have been protesting in Jammu for the past several months, have approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the J&K administration order stating that those granted employment under the PM’s special package cannot be transferred.

On strike since May Kashmiri Pandit employees have been on a strike since May, demanding relocation to Jammu from the Valley in the backdrop of targeted killings of employees from minority community by terrorists

The move to approach the CAT’s Srinagar Bench comes days after J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the employees protesting in Jammu and not resuming their duties in Kashmir would not be given salaries.

Pandit employees have been on a strike since May, demanding relocation to Jammu from the Valley in the backdrop of targeted killings of employees from minority community. They have also sought relief from being forced to join work at their respective postings till the government provides them a safe work environment.

The petition filed by Boopinder Bhat and Yogesh Pandita is likely to be listed for hearing after December 30. They have challenged Sub-rule 4 of Rule 4 of the J&K Kashmiri Migrants (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules, which provides that “in case the appointee migrates from the Valley, he shall lose the job without any notice”.

