Kashmiri Pandits should move on, says Mehbooba Mufti; heckled at shrine

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Kashmiri Pandits should move on and stop being prisoners of the past by investing in a shared future in the Valley.

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Mufti visited the Kheer Bhawani temple and interacted with Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela.

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Speaking to reporters, she said a huge number of Kashmiri Pandits have come for the mela and the people of Kashmir welcome them wholeheartedly.

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“We want our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters to forget what happened in the past and look forward to the future,” the PPDP chief said.

In a post on X, Mufti said the scenes at the Kheer Bhawani mela were heartwarming beyond words. “The warmth and affection between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims transcended the walls of mistrust and division that some have sought to build for their own agendas. It is time we stop being prisoners of the past and invest in a shared future,” she said.

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Mufti said countless Kashmiris seeking treatment outside the Valley are welcomed and cared for by Kashmiri Pandit doctors.

The former chief minister asserted that more young doctors should take inspiration from them, reconnect with their roots and visit Kashmir.

She urged the government to provide all facilities to Kashmiri Pandits. “The government here should provide facilities to Kashmiri Pandits who have come here or are living here. They are living in one-bedroom flats.... Similarly, Kashmiri Pandits are facing problems in Jagti (in Jammu). There is an issue in NFSA. You cannot treat Kashmiri Pandits at par with other people when it comes to NFSA. You have to provide all facilities to them which the migrants should get,” she said.

She appealed to people to maintain brotherhood. “We should not look into the past, but look forward. Also, those who want to use Kashmiri Pandits as a weapon, the Kashmiri Pandits should isolate them, and they (Pandits) should have direct connections with Kashmiris,” Mufti asserted.

Meanwhile, the PDP chief was heckled by a group of Kashmiri Pandits during her visit.

When the PDP chief was leaving the temple complex, she interacted with a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, some of whom also clicked selfies with her. Later, when Mehbooba was speaking to reporters, another group of Pandits heckled her. They wanted to talk to her, but were not allowed by her entourage.

The Pandits raised slogans such as “Jis Kashmir to khoon se seencha, wo Kashmir hamara hai” (The Kashmir that we nurtured with blood, is ours).

A few of them raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Mehbooba continued to talk to the reporters and left later.