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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmiri Pandits told not to attend offices until Aug 20

Kashmiri Pandits told not to attend offices until Aug 20

Fresh threat letter triggers precautionary measures

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The heightened security comes after a threat letter issued by the little-known “United Liberation Council” appeared on social media. file photo
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The authorities in the Valley have "verbally" advised Kashmiri Pandit and other minority employees not to attend their offices at least until August 20, in view of a threat letter that surfaced on social media, naming and threatening six Kashmiri Pandits."We have been issued verbal directions not to attend the offices until August 20," Sunny Raina, a migrant employee and president of the All PM Package Employees Forum in Kashmir, told The Tribune.

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He said similar directions had also been issued to other minority employees working in the Valley.

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Raina, however, raised concerns over the lack of a clear roadmap from the security agencies to ensure the safety of migrant employees in the Valley. "The question is that, okay, we are not going to the office, but what about our social life? We have to go to the market, buy groceries and other essentials. What will we do without that?" he said.

There are around 6,000 migrant employees working in the Valley. In addition, several thousand other minority employees are employed in different areas.

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Raina also said many employees working in Kashmir and living in rented accommodation had been asked to move to safer locations.

Sources said security has also been enhanced at various camps and locations where minority employees and Kashmiri Pandits currently reside.

The heightened security comes after a threat letter issued by the little-known "United Liberation Council" appeared on social media. The threat claimed that militants were keeping a watch on administrative departments where numerous migrant Pandits are posted and "behave disrespectfully towards locals."

The threat post included the names of six individuals along with their contact numbers.

J&K Police sources told The Tribune that security measures were being strengthened in view of the threat post. "This group has recently come under the security radar. We are investigating it further," said a police officer.

He said the United Liberation Council is believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.

This is not the first time that Kashmiri Pandits have received threats.

Earlier this month, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Before that, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of Budgam district, who was deployed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was killed in a broad daylight attack while on Amarnath Yatra security duty.

The attack was the first militant strike in the Kashmir Valley this year and came months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

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