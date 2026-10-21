Kashmiri Pandits, tourists celebrate Dussehra in Kashmir

Hundreds of people, including tourists, thronged the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium to celebrate the festival organised by Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, they said.

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Giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were set afire at the practice grounds of the cricket stadium amidst thunderous cheers from the people assembled there, the officials said.

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A festive atmosphere was witnessed at the venue as firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among those present there, they added.

A large number of Muslims also witnessed the celebrations, the officials said.

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The organisers of the festival thanked the administration and locals for their cooperation.