Kashmiri pupil missing from Aligarh school, probe initiated

Aligarh: Masroor Abbas Mir, a Class X Kashmiri student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim University City School at Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), has been missing since Thursday. SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said a search for the missing student had been going on. CCTV recordings are being scanned. ani
Killing of non-locals not acceptable, says Hurriyat
Srinagar: All forms of human rights violations, including killing of minority community members and non locals, are unacceptable, the Hurriyat Conference has said. The universal principle of human rights applies to all irrespective of their identity, it said on the International Human Rights Day. pti
Committed to welfare of families of martyrs: L-G
Jammu: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration was committed to take concrete measures for the welfare of the martyrs’ families. He was speaking at a function after inaugurating a Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of slain policemen to generate livelihood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...