Kashmiri pupil missing from Aligarh school, probe initiated

PTI

Aligarh: Masroor Abbas Mir, a Class X Kashmiri student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim University City School at Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), has been missing since Thursday. SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said a search for the missing student had been going on. CCTV recordings are being scanned. ani

Killing of non-locals not acceptable, says Hurriyat

Srinagar: All forms of human rights violations, including killing of minority community members and non locals, are unacceptable, the Hurriyat Conference has said. The universal principle of human rights applies to all irrespective of their identity, it said on the International Human Rights Day. pti

Committed to welfare of families of martyrs: L-G

Jammu: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration was committed to take concrete measures for the welfare of the martyrs’ families. He was speaking at a function after inaugurating a Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of slain policemen to generate livelihood.