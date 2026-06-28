‘Kashmiriyat’ embodies India’s ethos of coexistence: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that ‘Kashmiriyat’ represents the philosophy of ‘Bhartiyata’ (Indianness) and embodies India’s enduring tradition of equal respect for all religions, cultures and traditions.

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Addressing an Interfaith Dialogue organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language and the Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation of India, the L-G said ‘Kashmiriyat’ springs from the philosophy of ‘Bhartiyata’, reflecting the fundamental values India has shared with the world since the Vedic age.

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“Thousands of years ago, our sages taught that truth is not confined to a single path. Truth is infinite, and there are many paths leading to it. India has always regarded diversity as a blessing, not a division. This spirit is reflected in the crown jewel of the country—Jammu and Kashmir—where harmony and coexistence have been part of life for centuries,” he said.

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Highlighting India’s civilisational legacy, Sinha said the country has long been rooted in mutual respect, allowing diverse faiths to coexist and flourish while promoting peace.

“The world recognises that Sanatana Dharma, the world’s oldest living religion, never imposed itself but embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India provided a foundation of respect where Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Zoroastrianism flourished. At a time when the world is grappling with conflicts and intolerance, Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light by bridging divisions of religion, language and race,” he said.

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Calling India “a living idea”, the L-G said humanity should live together as one family and urged the younger generation to carry this vision forward.

“In intellectual, spiritual and cultural terms, I call this ‘Bhartiyata’—the ethos that offered the world the ideals of equal respect for all religions, unity in diversity, pursuit of truth, the idea of the world as one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) and a shared cultural consciousness. Our ancient scriptures, including the Vedas and Upanishads, have always advocated harmonious coexistence among people of different faiths,” he said.

Sinha also noted that when Islam reached India in the 12th and 13th centuries, Sufi saints and Islamic scholars found a civilisation rooted in love, spirituality, compassion and equality.

Former Union Minister Dr Karan Singh, University of Kashmir Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation President Dr Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed, NCPUL Director Dr Md Shams Equbal, Dara Shikoh Centre Founder Director Dr Jyotsna Singh, Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation Director (Operations) Dr Nasreen Shama and others attended the programme.