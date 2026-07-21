Kathua admn demolishes properties worth Rs 3.5-crore of drug peddlers

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Police said the action was taken against Gulzar, alias Dau, and Farman Ali, both residents of Sapral Pain village in Kathua district.

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"Both accused are allegedly involved in multiple FIRs related to drug trafficking and other criminal activities. The estimated market value of the demolished properties is approximately Rs 3.5 crore," police said.

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The demolition was carried out in the presence of civil and police officials as part of the government's sustained campaign against the drug menace. Authorities said the action sends a strong message that individuals involved in narcotics trafficking will not be allowed to benefit from the proceeds of crime by raising unauthorised structures on encroached government land.

"The district administration and Kathua police remain committed to making the district drug-free and warn that stringent legal action will continue against drug peddlers and all those involved in narcotics-related offences," an official statement said.

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Properties linked to drug trade attached in Srinagar

Srinagar: Ten properties of suspected drug peddlers were attached in Srinagar on Monday, police said. The 10 immovable properties were worth approximately Rs 8 crore, a police spokesman said.

He said the action was taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The properties, including two in the name of women, were identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of narcotics trafficking, the spokesman said.

The attachment has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug networks and deprive offenders of the benefits derived from illegal drug trade, he added.