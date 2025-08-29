Kathua DC orders urgent restoration of power, water, roads following flashfloods

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma on Thursday chaired a meeting of key departments to review the situation following incessant rains and flash floods in the district.

He directed the departments of Public Works Department (PWD), Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) to restore road connectivity, power supply and water services at the earliest, with all temporary works executed under SDRF norms. Tanker services will supply water until pipelines are repaired.

The Chief Education Officer was asked to assess damage to school buildings and prepare repair plans within the Rs 2 lakh SDRF ceiling.

The DC also reviewed road conditions, ordering urgent restoration of the Basohli–Mahanpur road with input from the Geological Survey of India for a permanent solution. He assured that funds for major restoration would be projected to the government.

Flash floods in Sahar Khad damaged the District AYUSH and JPDCL office buildings; the DC asked SE PWD to carry out protective works. Officials reported that over 30 roads, including Katli, Dilwan, Kumri Kathera and several in Bani, had been hit by landslides. Field officers were told to remain in affected areas, oversee restoration and maintain constant communication with the administration.