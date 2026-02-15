DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kathua DM imposes curbs on movement within 5 km of IB

Kathua DM imposes curbs on movement within 5 km of IB

Cites the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
Authorities in Kathua district on Saturday imposed restrictions on “unnecessary movement” within a five-kilometre belt along the International Border, citing the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities and safeguard villagers.

Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers executive magistrates to take preventive measures in urgent cases of apprehended danger to maintain public order and safety.

“The security situation in the border areas has become sensitive and there is a possibility of cross-border firing at any time. Movement in the border areas is required to be restricted to ensure the utmost safety of villagers and prevent any anti-national activities,” the order reads.

Sharma said he was satisfied that there were sufficient grounds to initiate the orders for the immediate prevention of danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquility.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 163 BNSS, I hereby restrict unnecessary movement in the border area in a strip of five kilometres from the International Border falling within the area of responsibility of the (BSF) unit, from BOP (Border Outpost) Paharpur forward to BOP Karol Krishna,” the order said.

The district magistrate also prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, tippers and multi-axle vehicles, on the old Sambaâ€“Kathua road between 9 pm and 6 am.

“The restrictions have come into force from February 14 and shall remain in effect for 60 days from the date of issuance unless rescinded earlier,” the order said, adding any violation would invite punitive action under Section 223 of the BNS.

