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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kathua man held for sharing security forces’ movement

Kathua man held for sharing security forces’ movement

Had reportedly fallen victim to a suspected honey-trap operation

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Kathua Police have arrested a truck driver for allegedly sharing videos related to the movement of security forces from a border area in Jammu after reportedly falling victim to a suspected honey-trap operation.

The accused, identified as Aman (22), a resident of Dholiya Jatta village in Kathua district, is alleged to have been in contact with a woman believed to be linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Investigators suspect that he was persuaded to share information and videos concerning the movement of security forces.

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Police sources said Aman has been working as a truck driver for the past year and regularly plies the Leh-Guwahati route. He belongs to a family comprising his parents, a brother and two sisters.

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According to preliminary investigations, Aman came into contact with a woman identified as Kiran through a social media platform in October 2025. During questioning, he reportedly told police that the woman claimed to be a Border Security Force (BSF) employee posted in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Sources said the relationship gradually developed, with Aman introducing the woman to his sister and brother-in-law over the phone. Discussions regarding their marriage also reportedly took place, and both families were said to be agreeable to the proposal.

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Investigators further revealed that the woman allegedly transferred around Rs 16,000 to Aman during May and June this year.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the extent of information shared and to determine the identity and network of the handler involved.

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