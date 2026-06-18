Kathua SSP reviews security preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma, on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to assess preparedness for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

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The meeting was attended by senior police officers, CRPF personnel and officials from intelligence agencies. Sharma presented a detailed overview of security arrangements, surveillance mechanisms, convoy management, deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and emergency response plans for the pilgrimage.

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Addressing the officers, the SSP stressed the need for maximum alertness, strict adherence to security protocols and pilgrim-friendly conduct during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026.

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She directed supervisory officers to strengthen security measures through regular inspections of community kitchens, lodging centres and other yatra-related facilities while maintaining close surveillance on suspicious activities and anti-national elements. Officers were also instructed to intensify intelligence gathering, promptly share actionable inputs and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a robust security grid.

Directions were issued to enhance security along the National Highway and railway track, with special emphasis on round-the-clock domination, naka checking and area patrols. Stress was also laid on completing census and tenant verification drives along the highway, at hotels, dhabas and industrial units to rule out the presence of anti-national elements near the yatra route.

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The SSP called for strengthening surveillance and response capabilities through increased drone monitoring, installation of X-ray machines and deployment of dog squads for anti-sabotage checks at vital locations, including Base Camp Lakhanpur and other yatra sites. She also emphasised seamless coordination among the police, CAPFs, civil administration, traffic police, health services and other departments.

Officers were further directed to ensure effective management and security of Yatra mini-convoys and expand CCTV coverage at all key locations with dedicated 24x7 monitoring. Sharma reiterated the importance of maintaining high operational readiness and coordinated efforts to ensure the safe, smooth and successful conduct of the pilgrimage.