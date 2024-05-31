Katra hotel owners raise water shortage problem with DC

Jammu, May 30
Hotel and restaurant owners of Katra town have raised the issue of water crisis in the town with Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan.
Hotel and Restaurant Association president Rakesh Wazir discussed in detail the issue with Mahajan and apprised him that Katra is passing through a deep water crisis at present. He informed that the hotels are forced to get their water supply through private tankers.
Wazir said the flow of most of the water bodies around Katra has reduced drastically or dried and up as a result the people were forced to bring water from Udhampur.
Wazir said though a concrete solution to the problem was the need of the hour but for time being some tanker filling points can be made at Pamote Nallah by installing pumps from where water can be extracted.
Mahajan assured that besides long term solution of the matter, an immediate redressal of the issue will remain his priority.
Katra town, which is the base camp of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, is experiencing acute water crisis due to scorching summer with a long dry spell of weather.
