Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat inauguration expected soon

The inauguration of Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar, which got delayed due to the India-Pakistan conflict following a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, may finally take place soon, according to sources.

Advertisement

The first train to the Valley from Katra was initially scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19. However, adverse weather conditions in the Jammu region on April 18 and 19 forced the cancellation of his visit and the subsequent postponement of the inauguration.

It was expected that the PM would visit in late April to inaugurate the train, but the terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, further delayed the event. Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, leading to retaliatory actions and heightened hostilities.

Advertisement

Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told The Tribune no date has been fixed for the inauguration, but it will be shared once official confirmation is received.

However, some sources in the Railway Department indicated that PM Modi is likely to visit Katra soon, where he will hold a rally and inaugurate the train. “The senior officials of the railways have been asked to be prepared for the inauguration in coming days but a date has not been fixed yet,” sources said.

Advertisement

The direct train from Katra to Srinagar is highly anticipated, as it will transform tourism in the UT. Pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi will be able to board a direct train to the Valley from Katra, the base town of the pilgrimage.

The rail project to Valley will provide faster and more reliable transport options, reducing travel time significantly. This improved connectivity benefits both people and goods, enabling better movement between remote and urban areas. The rail is also expected to boosts the tourism industry, leading to increased business for local hotels, restaurants, and other services.

The railway will also contribute to national security by facilitating quicker mobilisation of resources, including military supplies, and improving strategic movement within the region. This strengthens the overall security infrastructure and creates a sense of stability, which is essential for sustained socio-economic development.