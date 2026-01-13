Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat trains record over 90% occupancy

Vande Bharat Express trains operating between Katra and Srinagar recorded seat occupancy of over 90 per cent throughout 2025, according to the Jammu division of Northern Railways.

Advertisement

The Katra–Srinagar rail service was flagged off on June 6 last year following the inauguration of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At present, two Vande Bharat trains operate on the Katra–Srinagar–Katra route six days a week.

Advertisement

Data accessed by The Tribune show that around 3.73 lakh passengers travelled on the service between June and December last year. During this period, each of the four train services operating on the route carried over 90,000 passengers, completing more than 700 trips.

Advertisement

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Railway Division, said that since the launch of the service, occupancy levels have consistently remained between 90 and 100 per cent.

Railway officials said the service has received an overwhelming response, with trains often booked well in advance. “It is very difficult to get a confirmed seat as the waiting list remains long,” an official said.

Advertisement

Officials said the service has provided all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. “Earlier, the national highway was the only link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. The rail link has provided an alternative mode of connectivity for the people,” the official said.

Despite the strong response, there is growing demand in the Kashmir Valley for direct rail connectivity to Jammu and other parts of the country. Currently, passengers travelling from Srinagar must disembark at Katra and either wait for onward trains or use road transport to reach Jammu city.

In recent months, locals as well as political leaders have demanded extension of the Vande Bharat service to Jammu and the introduction of direct trains to Delhi and other destinations.

A senior railway official said on Monday that work is underway to extend the service to Jammu. “Several stakeholders need to be consulted, but the Railways is working towards extending the Vande Bharat Express to Jammu city. Once services reach Jammu, plans for direct trains to other parts of the country will be taken up,” the official said.