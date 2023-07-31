Key accused in attack on police party nabbed

Jammu, July 30
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it had nabbed from Samba district a key accused in an attack on a police party in April, making it the eighth arrest in the case.
Farman Ali, alias DC, a resident of Rakh Barotian, was allegedly involved in the April 6 attack on the police party near his village when they had gone to arrest suspected drug peddlers, a police spokesperson said.
Ali, a notorious heroin smuggler, used to frequently change his identity and locations to evade arrest, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested by a police party from Vijaypur.
A case under the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vijaypur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...