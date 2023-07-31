Key accused in attack on police party nabbed

PTI

Jammu, July 30

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it had nabbed from Samba district a key accused in an attack on a police party in April, making it the eighth arrest in the case.

Farman Ali, alias DC, a resident of Rakh Barotian, was allegedly involved in the April 6 attack on the police party near his village when they had gone to arrest suspected drug peddlers, a police spokesperson said.

Ali, a notorious heroin smuggler, used to frequently change his identity and locations to evade arrest, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested by a police party from Vijaypur.

A case under the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vijaypur police station.

