Kharge flags Farooq Abdullah attack in Rajya Sabha, Nadda rejects allegations

Abdullah escaped unhurt after an accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired a shot at him during a wedding function in Jammu on Wednesday before being overpowered.

Raising the matter in the Upper House, Kharge said the incident reflected a serious lapse in law and order in the Union Territory, which is directly administered by the Centre. He said the episode created the impression that prominent political leaders were being targeted and questioned whether those advocating secular and socialist values were being singled out.

Kharge also said the government appeared to have learnt little from last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam, for which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had taken responsibility. He urged the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that people in the region do not feel secure under the current arrangement.

Responding to Kharge, Nadda said the government condemns the attack and assured the House that all necessary investigations will be carried out. He said such incidents should not be viewed through a political lens and objected to attempts to link the episode with the demand for restoration of statehood.

Nadda said suggesting that the government might have any plan to target political leaders was a serious allegation. He also referred to the death of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, who died in detention in Jammu and Kashmir in 1953, and questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a Rajya Sabha member from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, supported Kharge’s demand for restoration of statehood and raised questions about the security arrangements at the site of the attack.