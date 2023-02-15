Khelo India games end, J&K tops medal tally

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 14

The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games on Tuesday concluded in Gulmarg with a grand function attended by over 2,000 participants, including players, tourists and officials of different departments.

J&K topped the medal tally, bagging 26 gold medals, 25 silver and 25 bronze medals, followed by Maharashtra that got 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. The third position was achieved by Himachal Pradesh which won 10 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze medals while the Army scored 10 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was the chief guest for the concluding ceremony. Prem Kumar Jha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Tourism; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority besides Major General RK Sing and Winter Games president among others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports said the next event would be a bigger one which would be compared with international events.

He said that players, such as Sarfaraz Ahmad and Arif Khan who played in the Winter Olympics, made the nation proud.

“In the last two years, the government developed indoor stadiums in every district of J&K besides playgrounds in every panchayat,” he said and underlined that J&K had transitioned into a new era of prosperity.

While presenting vote of thanks, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, expressed gratitude to Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their support in organising the event.