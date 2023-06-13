Kin of Dhangri victims block road, seek justice

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 12

Kin of the seven persons, who were killed by terrorists in Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and 2 this year, blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway at Muradpur, demanding action against those who helped the terrorists in identifying the victims’ houses.

Carrying the deceased’s photos, the protesters burnt tyres on the highway, forcing commuters to stop for hours. They sought identification and arrest of the culprits who helped the terrorists.

Among the protesters was Saroj Bala who lost her both sons, Deepak and Prince, in the dastardly attack. Bala said the police had failed in providing justice to the families of the terror attack victims. “The police have not been able to identify the supporters of the terrorists who were behind the attack. There was definitely some local help due to which the terrorists from Pakistan were able to easily target the houses of people from the Hindu community in the village,” she said.

The blockade on the highway remained from morning till evening. While five persons were gunned down on the evening of January 1, two minors died in an IED blast on January 2, which was planted by terrorists a day earlier.