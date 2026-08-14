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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kirti Chakra awardee Maj Gen Sunil Razdan passes away at 70

Kirti Chakra awardee Maj Gen Sunil Razdan passes away at 70

Received country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award for his extraordinary courage during a counter-terrorist operation in J&K in 1994

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Maj Gen Sunil Kumar Razdan (retd).
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Major General Sunil Kumar Razdan (retd), a Kirti Chakra awardee and the Army’s first wheelchair-borne General, died here on Thursday at the age of 70.
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Maj Gen Razdan was awarded the Kirti Chakra, the country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, for his extraordinary courage during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994.

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A member of the 7th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), then Lieutenant Colonel Razdan had carved his name into military history through an act of exceptional courage and selflessness while leading an operation against Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists who were holding young women hostage.

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During the operation, he neutralised two terrorists and ensured the safe rescue of the hostages. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, severely injuring his spine and leaving him paralysed below the waist.

Despite the life-altering injuries, Razdan refused to let his physical condition end his military career. He continued to serve in the Army and worked his way through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Colonel, Brigadier and later Major General.

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His determination to continue serving despite his physical condition made him the Army’s first wheelchair-borne General.

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