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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kisan Credit Card loan 'scam' unearthed in J&K

Kisan Credit Card loan 'scam' unearthed in J&K

Employee allegedly misused banking credentials to siphon off funds

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has unearthed an alleged Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan manipulation scam by a daily wage employee of the J&K Bank, officials said on Wednesday.
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They said the employee allegedly misused banking credentials to siphon off funds, and committed the fraud for wrongful gain to himself and his family members, causing corresponding wrongful loss to the bank.

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir has filed a chargesheet before the court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar.

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They said the chargesheet was filed against Rouf Mohammad Wani, a resident of Hanjura, Chadoora, Budgam, for allegedly grabbing an amount of Rs 10.44 lakh through unauthorised transactions, manipulation of KCC loan limits and misuse of banking credentials.

"Investigation revealed that the accused, while working as a daily wager at J&K Bank Business Unit Dada Ompora, Chadoora, Budgam, fraudulently debited customers' accounts, enhanced credit limits of KCC accounts without authorisation and misused banking credentials to siphon off funds," they said.

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The investigation established that the accused committed the fraud for wrongful gain to himself and his family members, causing corresponding wrongful loss to the bank, the officials said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for judicial adjudication, they added.

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