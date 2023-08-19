Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela spreads awareness of latest high altitude agro-technology among Ladakhi farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

The two-day 30th Ladakhi Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela, organised by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), was inaugurated at Leh by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra, on Saturday.

Mishra applauded the DIHAR for its contribution in the development of Ladakh and support providing to Army and paramilitary forces through development of agro-animal technologies and booting the availability of fresh food.

He urged DIHAR scientists to continue their efforts to make high altitude agro-technologies and practices available to the local populace which would help in their socio-economic upliftment. He also released a policy document on “Agriculture in Ladakh”, prepared jointly by the DIHAR and the Ladakh Administration.

Located at an altitude of 13,500 feet, the DIHAR is working on agro-animal technologies to meet the fresh food requirement of soldiers deployed in this harsh terrain and extreme climate of Ladakh. Technologies developed by it have also benefited the local populace of the region.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), appreciated the role of DIHAR scientists in the establishment of a high-altitude test range in Ladakh. He added that the dissemination of technology, information and support on agriculture and livestock produce has been of great help to people in far-flung areas of Ladakh.

DIHAR Director Dr OP Chaurasia highlighted agro-animal technologies developed by the laboratory. These includes vegetables cultivation in extreme winter, fresh vegetable storage, green-house technology, super food cultivation, fruit processing, cattle conservation and harnessing double-humped camel for army use. He also gave an overview of futuristic research and development works planned by the laboratory.

Senior officers from the Ladakh Administration, Army and para-military forces, government organisations as well as prominent local citizens were present on the occasion. About 2,800 farmers visited the mela, which provided them a platform to get a glimpse of the latest cultivation techniques suitable for that region.

