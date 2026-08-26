Kishtwar emerges as major refuge for snow leopards, rare Himalayan wildlife

The Kishtwar Himalayas have emerged as a key stronghold for snow leopards and other high-altitude wildlife in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a new report released by the Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF).

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The report records the first confirmed presence of the endangered woolly flying squirrel in the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park (KHANP), highlighting the region’s importance for the conservation of rare and poorly documented Himalayan mammals.

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Based on four years of systematic camera-trap surveys across six mountain landscapes, the study provides the first robust population estimates from a landscape-scale wildlife monitoring programme in Jammu and Kashmir and establishes an important scientific baseline for long-term conservation.

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During the 2025-26 field season, researchers deployed 87 camera traps across KHANP and the Paddar landscape. Combined with surveys conducted between 2022 and 2024 across Warwan-Renai, Thajwas-Zojila, Gurez and the Pir Panjal region, the programme deployed a total of 193 camera traps, creating one of the largest camera-trap datasets on snow leopards from the Greater Himalaya.

Across the six monitored landscapes, NCF researchers identified 12 snow leopards, including five in KHANP. Significantly, camera traps also captured a female snow leopard with a cub, confirming that KHANP supports a breeding population.

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The surveys documented a diverse assemblage of Himalayan wildlife, including Asiatic ibex, common leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Himalayan black bear, Himalayan wolf, Kashmir musk deer, red fox, wild boar, woolly flying squirrel, leopard cat, Kashmir grey langur, rhesus macaque, martens and weasels.

“The Kishtwar Himalayas have emerged as one of the most important landscapes for snow leopard conservation in the Greater Himalaya. Long-term scientific monitoring is helping us understand where snow leopards persist,” said MS Jamwal, Wildlife Warden, Chenab Division.

Dr Shahid Hameed, Wildlife Researcher and Conservationist and Project Coordinator at NCF, said the research had established the Kishtwar landscape as a priority for long-term, community-driven conservation despite only parts of it being formally protected.

“Our field research over the past few years has established the Kishtwar landscape, despite being only partly formally protected, as a priority for long-term, community-driven conservation. As one of the few landscapes linking snow leopard habitats across the western Himalaya, protecting its species and habitats is critical for maintaining ecological connectivity and the long-term persistence of wildlife across the region,” he said.