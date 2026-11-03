Kishtwar gets seismic observatory; J&K to have 8 Doppler radars by 2027

He said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had significantly strengthened its monitoring network in the region, particularly in the erstwhile Doda district, with additional installations following the Chasoti cloudburst tragedy last year.

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According to the Minister, the number of Doppler Weather Radars in the region has increased from zero in 2014 to four at present, with four more scheduled to be installed, taking the total to eight by 2027.

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He also highlighted the expansion of the Automatic Weather Station network from three to 12, including four stations in Kishtwar and two each in Doda and Ramban.

The Minister said the expansion of scientific and weather-monitoring infrastructure would strengthen disaster preparedness in a region vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides and other weather-related hazards.

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The newly established observatory in Kishtwar is equipped with advanced digital seismic equipment and will transmit real-time data to the National Centre for Seismology's 24x7 Earthquake Monitoring Centre in New Delhi.

With the addition of the Kishtwar facility, Jammu and Kashmir now has four Seismological Observatories, located in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Kishtwar.

Dr Singh said the observatory would continuously monitor seismic activity in the region and help improve understanding of local earthquake hazards. The data generated would also assist the district administration and rescue teams in responding more effectively to emergencies, besides facilitating safer infrastructure planning.

Highlighting the expansion of meteorological infrastructure since 2014, the Minister said the region had no Doppler Weather Radar coverage before then. Four radars have since been installed at Banihal, Jot, Jammu and Srinagar.

Four additional Doppler Weather Radars are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027 at Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag and Baramulla. These installations are expected to further strengthen weather surveillance and extend coverage across the Union Territory.

The Automatic Weather Station network has also expanded from three stations at Udhampur, Kathua and Ramban to 12, following the addition of nine stations. The expanded network includes four stations in Kishtwar, two each in Doda and Ramban, and one in Kathua, besides the existing stations.

Dr Singh said the expansion of scientific infrastructure had been guided by the region's geographical vulnerabilities and specific requirements. Administrative boundaries might change, he observed, but geographical challenges remained, making it essential to strengthen weather-monitoring and early-warning systems in vulnerable areas.

The rainfall-monitoring network has also been expanded, with the number of Rain Gauge Stations increasing from nine to 15 across the five districts of the parliamentary constituency. These stations provide regular rainfall data and help strengthen weather monitoring at the local level.