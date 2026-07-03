Kishtwar issues advisory for adverse weather till July 5

The Kishtwar district administration has issued an advisory warning of adverse weather conditions that could trigger flashfloods and landslides in the region till July 5.

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According to the advisory, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places. Heavy rainfall, brief intense showers, thunder and gusty winds are likely at a few locations, accompanied by flash floods, flooding near riverbanks and nallahs, and landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas.

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The administration has advised residents, particularly those living near rivers, nallahs and landslide-prone areas, to stay away from water bodies and other vulnerable locations and take all necessary precautions until the weather improves.

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All concerned departments, including Revenue, PWD (R&B), Mechanical Engineering, PMGSY, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, Health & Medical, Education, Irrigation & Flood Control, NHIDCL and BRO, have been directed to remain on alert.

“Field staff must remain active and be prepared to render immediate assistance, if required,” the advisory stated.

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All tehsildars have been instructed to immediately report any loss of life or damage to property caused by the prevailing weather conditions.

The district control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has been made operational round the clock to respond to emergencies and provide necessary assistance.