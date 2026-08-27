Kishtwar minor rape-death case: Police invoke SC/ST Act after NCST notice

Two days after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued notices to the J&K Administration and police, the Kishtwar police have invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case involving the alleged repeated rape and impregnation of a minor girl by her school teacher, who died subsequently.

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The 15-year-old girl, who belonged to the Gujjar community, died during the alleged forced abortion attempt, in which several people were allegedly involved. The police have so far arrested five persons, including her school teacher.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Naresh Singh said that following the girl's death, an FIR was registered at Chatroo police station under Sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 17 of the POCSO Act and Sections 61(2), 65(1), 90, 91 and 92 of the BNS.

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“During further investigation, Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added,” he said.

The police have also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Kishtwar Additional SP Pardeep Singh and comprising DSP Dachhan, Nitish Sharma, SHO Chatroo Inspector Rishi Kumar and other officers. The team has been directed to conduct a thorough, scientific and time-bound investigation into all aspects of the case.

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The SSP said during the inquest and investigation, material surfaced against Khalid Hussain, a resident of Gorinal and a teacher posted at the Government Middle School, where the minor was studying. The investigation has brought forth allegations of repeated sexual assault on the minor, allegedly resulting in her pregnancy.

It further emerged that Khalid Hussain, allegedly in criminal conspiracy with his brother Tariq Hussain, administered medicines purportedly intended to terminate the pregnancy.

The investigation further revealed that during the minor's medical treatment, she was initially taken to PHC Chatroo and later shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar by Tariq Hussain and others, allegedly in connivance with Farooq Ahmed, a daily-wage sweeper at the hospital. The minor underwent an ultrasound examination at the hospital.

Police have arrested Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed in connection with the alleged criminal conspiracy. With these three arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached five.

The Kishtwar SSP reiterated that the investigation was being conducted in a fair, impartial, professional, scientific and evidence-based manner.

“Every aspect of the case is being thoroughly examined, and further legal action against any person found involved will be taken strictly according to law,” he said.

Acting on a complaint submitted by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal Welfare Foundation (TGBWF), the NCST on Tuesday issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police and SSP Kishtwar in the case.

The Commission had sought relevant facts and details of the action taken by the J&K Administration on allegations that provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, had not initially been invoked in the case.