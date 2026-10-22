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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar appointed BJYM national vice-president

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar appointed BJYM national vice-president

Parihar has emerged as one of the BJP’s prominent young faces in J&K

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ANI
Kishtwar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Shagun Parihar, Kishtwar MLA. ANI
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BJP MLA from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar has expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jammu and Kashmir unit following her appointment as national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party’s youth wing.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parihar thanked the leadership for reposing faith in her and said she would work diligently to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to her.

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“I thank our state president, Sat Pal Sharma. I also thank our leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the people of all of India. I will do my utmost to fulfil this responsibility,” she said.

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A first-time legislator representing the Kishtwar Assembly constituency, Parihar has emerged as one of the BJP’s prominent young faces in Jammu and Kashmir. Her appointment to the BJYM’s national team is expected to raise the profile of youth leadership from the Chenab Valley at the national organisational level.

The appointment follows a major organisational reshuffle announced by the BJYM on October 20, with a new team of office-bearers named under its national president, MP Hemang Joshi, who assumed charge in August.

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