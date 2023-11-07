Kishtwar police arrest absconder after a decade

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The Kishtwar Police apprehended an absconder, who had been on the run for the past 10 years. While divulging the details, Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said a raid was led by Kishtwar SHO Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday and the absconder, identified as Akther Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Malipath, Kishtwar, was apprehended. OC

MeT predicts light rain, snowfall on Nov 8, 9

Srinagar: The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for J&K, predicting light rain over the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the forecast, November 8 will remain cloudy but dry. However, in the late evening, there is a possibility of light snowfall in a few places across the higher catchment areas. On November 9, the MeT has forecasted light rain on the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches. OC

Delhi-Katra Expressway progress in Reasi reviewed

Jammu: Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan on Monday inspected the progress on the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway Project falling under the jurisdiction of the district. He also reviewed the status of land acquisition, besides compensation disbursement to the owners. Reasi DC asked the officials concerned to expedite compensation disbursement process for the land acquired for the project and expeditiously remove hindrances, if any, being faced by project executing agencies. OC

Union Minister inaugurates ‘Children Science Festival’

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated ‘Children Science Festival’ in Jammu organised by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM). The Minister also took a round of the stalls in the exhibition put up on the occasion and witnessed different kinds of science models prepared by the students. The Minister appreciated the efforts of CSIR-IIIM and said such activities help to increase the scientific aptitude and inculcates the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in young minds. He also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.

