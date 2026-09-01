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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kishtwar rape, death: Another hospital employee arrested

Kishtwar rape, death: Another hospital employee arrested

Hospital staffers’ alleged role under Crime Branch scanner

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Crime Branch has arrested another employee of the District Hospital Kishtwar in connection with the alleged rape and death of a minor girl, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

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The latest arrest is that of Zareena Begum, a sanitation worker at the hospital. Earlier, police had arrested another sanitation worker and a nurse posted at the hospital for their alleged role in facilitating an attempted abortion of the minor victim.

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The case was recently transferred to the Crime Branch following allegations by the victim’s family that the investigation lacked transparency. A writ petition seeking transfer of the case from local police to the Crime Branch had been filed before the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. On Monday, the government informed the court that the investigation had been formally handed over to the Crime Branch.

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Sources said the Crime Branch is examining all aspects of the case, including the circumstances under which the 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated. Investigators are also probing the alleged role of hospital staff and others accused in attempts to terminate the pregnancy.

According to sources, the Crime Branch is likely to question the arrested hospital employees to ascertain whether any other illegal abortion procedures had been carried out with their involvement in the past.

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Earlier, police had arrested nurse Sonika Parihar, who is alleged to have helped in the attempted abortion. The other accused already in custody include Khalid Hussain Sheikh, a teacher posted at Government Middle School Gorinal in Chatroo, his brother Tariq Hussain Sheikh, Farooq Ahmad, a daily-wage sweeper at District Hospital Kishtwar, Mohammad Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmad.

The case came to light on August 20 when Kishtwar police received information regarding the suspicious death of the minor tribal girl after her body was brought to the district hospital. As no formal complaint had initially been lodged, police had initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

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