Kishtwar rape-death: ST Commission issues notice to J&K Chief Secretary, DGP

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The 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher for months, resulting in her pregnancy and death during an abortion bid.

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The Commission has asked the Chief Secretary, DGP and SSP Kishtwar to submit relevant facts and details of the action taken on allegations concerning the non-invocation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

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The authorities have been directed to submit their replies within five days of receiving the notice.

The Commission has further cautioned that, in the event of failure to respond within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.