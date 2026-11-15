The killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar has turned into a major political flashpoint, with the National Conference (NC) targeting the two BJP MLAs from the district – Shagun Parihar and Sunil Sharma for their remarks following the incident.

While Parihar represents the Kishtwar assembly constituency, Sharma won the assembly polls from the Padder–Nagseni constituency in the district. Videos of both the leaders went viral, in which they questioned the police over alleged security and operational lapses surrounding the killings.

Both Parihar and Sharma recently visited Kiyar village, the native place of the SPOs Bobby Chand and Rashpal Kumar.

In a video, Parihar is heard alleging that announcements were made from a local mosque calling for some killings. She questioned why those allegedly involved had not been arrested.

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Reacting to these remarks, NC MLA from Budhal, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, in a statement said, “The statement made by MLA Shagun Parihar, deliberately dragging a mosque and loudspeakers into the matter and falsely linking them to the suspicious killing of two police personnel, is highly deplorable and strongly condemnable”.

He further said, “The BJP cannot shield its failures on every front by resorting to religious polarisation and divisive narratives. Such irresponsible statements only vitiate the atmosphere and undermine communal harmony. She must immediately apologise for her remarks and refrain from politicising sensitive issues for political gains”.

Meanwhile, Sunil Sharma, in a separate video in which the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Tejinder Singh was also present, said that attempts were being made for ethnic cleansing of the community to which the SPOs belonged, but the “police were sitting on their hands”.

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Sunil Sharma questioned the IGP as to why the two SPOs were provided old-fashioned .303 and INSAS.

“You say that this was an operational strategy, but what kind of strategy was this?… I have never seen such kind of incompetent and incapable police officers… the SPOs were going to assist the Army with these weapons through a dense forest.” Sharma is seen venting his anger in the video.

He claimed that Kiyar village has lost many locals fighting against terrorists. “This is a conspiracy for ethnic cleansing, as this is a remote village of Kishtwar. A particular community is being targeted for ethnic cleansing,” he said.

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NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, sharing a video of Sunil Sharma’s outburst in front of the IGP, said, “Unbelievable scenes. A BJP MLA publicly berating an IPS officer of J&K police, with the entire episode being recorded. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families, but exploiting a tragedy for political mileage is shameful,” Dar stated on X.

Shagun Parihar also entered into a confrontation with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Sargun Shukla, alleging that the bodies of the two SPOs were dishonoured. Parihar said that the senior police officials, including the IGP and DIG, came only after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha asked them to visit the village.

DIG Shukla told Parihar that she was working on the case for these days and urged her to calm down.