Kishtwar SSP calls for more efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem in district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal has emphasised revisiting directives from the police headquarters regarding UAPA case investigations. He urged efficient handling of UAPA cases, highlighting expedited, result-oriented investigations to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Instructing a more serious approach to investigations and the implementation of action plans, the SSP called for effective, timely chargesheets and stressed the importance of identifying and prosecuting all individuals involved in supporting terrorists, not just the perpetrators.

Poswal was chairing a meeting to review ongoing cases and assess those under trial. During the meeting, he also directed the police personnel in the district to keep a close eye on the over-ground workers (OGW) so that they are not able to help ultras in committing any terror act.

He directed stringent action against over-ground workers and support networks, including the seizure of accused individuals’ property under the law and declaring absconding individuals as ‘proclaimed offenders’.

The SSP urged supervisory officers to analyse UAPA/NDPS cases, initiating investigations with sensitivity. “Emphasising the need for a swift investigative process and improved conviction rates, the SSP stressed the importance of foolproof investigations, considering all evidence and planning trials meticulously. Pairvi Cells have been established at various levels to support the investigation process, with officers directed to supervise them for enhanced conviction rates,” said an official spokesperson.

