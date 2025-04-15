Kishtwar’s Machail Mata temple reopens for pilgrims

The sacred Machail Mata Temple, nestled in spiritual expanse of Machail Valley in Kishtwar, has been reopened for pilgrims, heralding the commencement of the annual yatra season.

The event marked the shifting of the idol of Goddess Machail Mata (Durga) from the house of local priest Pehalwan Singh to the temple amid religious rituals and a grand fair.

The reopening of the revered temple was attended by MLA Paddar-Nagseni Sunil Sharma, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan where they also paid their obeisance.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner also took a comprehensive review of the arrangements being made for the smooth and safe conduct of the Shri Machail Mata Yatra 2025.

The review included assessment of security protocols, provision of electricity, water supply, sanitation, accommodation, transportation, and healthcare facilities for the convenience of the visiting devotees.

The Divisional Commissioner underscored the cultural and religious significance of the Machail Mata Yatra and its pivotal role in promoting spiritual tourism in the region. He assured full support from administration for the successful conduct of the yatra and emphasised the importance of providing a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the comprehensive arrangements being made by the civil and police administration, besides local stakeholders to ensure a smooth and coordinated pilgrimage experience for the visiting devotees.

The Machail Mata Yatra holds profound religious importance and draws lakhs of devotees from across the country every year.

The district administration has appealed to all pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines and safety instructions issued in the interest of their health and well-being.